"ATM Cards in Hong Kong, China" Published

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2013 -- In August 2011, The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) announced that all ATM services in Hong Kong are required to implement chip-based technology. Compared to the magnetic stripe currently in use, the chip-based technology has better security in preventing fraudsters from replicating ATM cards with stolen data. The banking industry started the implement and upgrade of both ATM terminals and ATM cards in 2012.
Euromonitor International's ATM Transactions in Hong Kong, China report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
