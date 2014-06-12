Fast Market Research recommends "ATM Cards in Portugal" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2014 -- Along with the economic downturn consumers saw a decline their disposable incomes, driving a decline in the number of ATM cards and the transaction value in 2013. Also, consumers were increasingly averse to card commission, leading to a reduction in per capita penetration. Many players, such as Grupo Caixa Geral de Depositos and Banco Portugues de Investimentos, amongst others, have in their portfolios cards with no commission, according to certain exemption rules as average balances of use.
Euromonitor International's ATM Transactions in Portugal report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the ATM Transactions market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
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