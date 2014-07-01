New Financial Services research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- Romanians prove to be creatures of habit when it comes to their finances. Although the local financial system is very active and dynamic, and with a card category recording growth, in spite of the recession of 2008, consumers display strong loyalty to cash and the use of ATMs for cash withdrawals. Industry players are well aware of the local appetite for innovation and convenience, as seen in the PayPass technology, although they also keep in mind the poor financial literacy of their audience.
Euromonitor International's ATM Transactions in Romania report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report:
- Get a detailed picture of the ATM Transactions market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Financial Services research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- ATM Cards in Thailand
- ATM Cards in Colombia
- Financial Cards and Payments in Canada
- Financial Cards and Payments in the Philippines
- Financial Cards and Payments in Norway
- ATM Cards in Israel
- Financial Cards and Payments in the Czech Republic
- Financial Cards and Payments in Austria
- Financial Cards and Payments in Hong Kong, China
- Financial Cards and Payments in Sweden