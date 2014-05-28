New Financial Services market report from Euromonitor International: "ATM Cards in Thailand"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- ATM function dominated financial cards in terms of the number of cards in circulation in Thailand in 2013. Many financial cards in Thailand can perform an ATM function, including ATM-only cards, debit cards, credit cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. The current trend towards ATM function continued to occur in 2013 thanks to an increasing number of ATM machines (ATMs) available in a variety of locations, including universities, office buildings, cinemas, supermarkets, department stores,...
Euromonitor International's ATM Transactions in Thailand report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the ATM Transactions market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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