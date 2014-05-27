Fast Market Research recommends "ATM Cards in the Czech Republic" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/26/2014 -- ATM transactions continued to see a slowdown in growth in 2013. The stronger volume and value growth seen by ATM transactions in line with the country's recovery from the economic downturn in 2010 was not sustained, as progressively slower growth was seen over the last two years of the review period. This was mainly driven by the increasing acceptance of card payments by consumers, the higher availability of POS terminals, even in smaller stores, and the marketing activities of card issuers and...
Euromonitor International's ATM Transactions in Czech Republic report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the ATM Transactions market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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