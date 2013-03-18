"ATM Cards in the Netherlands" Is Now Available at Fast Market Research

Fast Market Research recommends "ATM Cards in the Netherlands" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2013 -- ATM transactions continued to be impacted by the growing popularity of cashless payments in the Netherlands in 2012. As electronic payment methods such as payments by debit card continued to register solid growth, the value of cash transactions declined by 3% in current terms. As a result, ATM withdrawals decreased significantly, and this was reflected in both the 3% current value decline in ATM transactions and in the declining number of ATM machines.
Euromonitor International's ATM Transactions in Netherlands report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the ATM Transactions market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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