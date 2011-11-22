New Financial Services research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2011 -- ATM-only cards are largely being replaced by dual-functioning debit cards. The increased penetration of point-of-sale terminals among merchants has increased the convenience of card payments, also increasing the practicality of debit cards.
Euromonitor International's ATM Transactions in USA report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.
Product coverage: Cash Transactions, Charge Card Transactions, Credit Card Transactions, Debit Transactions, Other Paper Payment Types, Pre-Paid Card Transactions, Store Card Transactions.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why get this report?
- Get a detailed picture of the ATM Transactions market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
