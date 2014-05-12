Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "ATM Cards in Venezuela", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- ATM cards in Venezuela recorded a higher growth rate in 2013 compared to the previous year due to the completion of the migration process to smart chip cards. The increased security this represents has successfully prevented card cloning and theft at an impressively high rate. In spite of this improvement, it is expected that Venezuelans will increase their electronic transactions due to a high risk of robberies and kidnappings near banks or ATMs located on pavements.
Euromonitor International's ATM Transactions in Venezuela report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the ATM Transactions market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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