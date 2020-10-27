New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/27/2020 -- The ATM market was valued at around USD 18 billion in 2018 and is expected to cross the valuation of USD 26 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of above 8.5% during the forecast period. An ATM (Automated Teller Machine) is an electronic telecommunication device made for banking purposes where customers can perform transactions such as cash withdrawals, deposits, transfer funds, or obtain account information 24/7 without the need for direct interaction with the bank representative. They are mostly owned by financial institutions and organizations, but individuals and small businesses can also buy or lease ATMs by themselves or via a franchise. In such cases, the profit model is based on the fee charged to the users of the machine, and machines that are not operated by financial institutions are known as white-label ATMs.



The report studies the factors that are likely to influence the growth of the ATM market. The report includes the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the ATM industry. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market size, market share, and market growth and its estimation through the forecast years on the basis of the COVID-19 crisis. The report is attuned to the recent COVID-19 crisis and its impact on the global market. The report explores the present and future impact of the pandemic and provides an insight into the market scenario in the post-pandemic world.



Request For TOC @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/toc-form/1808



The report provides a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and provides an analysis of the key companies operating in the industry. The top players operating in the industry are AU Optronics Corp., KYOCERA Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Sharp Electronics Corporation, Tianma Micro-electronics Co. Ltd, NCR Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, Diebold Nixdorf, Euronet Worldwide Inc., GRG Banking Equipment Co. Ltd., Hess Cash Systems GmbH & Co. Kg, Hitachi-Omron , Terminal Solutions Corporation, Nautilus Hyosung.



The ATM industry is segmented into:



Market segment based on Solutions:



On-site ATMs

Off-site ATMs

Worksite ATMs

Mobile ATMs

Managed services



Market segment based on Type:



Conventional/Bank

Brown label

White label

Smart

Cash dispensers



Regional Outlook of ATM Market:



The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global ATM market is analyzed on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.



To Get incredible Discount @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1808



Key Questions Answered by the Report:



What are the key driving factors of the ATM industry?

Which segment and sub-segment are expected to show significant growth during the forecast period?

What will the market size and growth rate be throughout the forecast period?

Who are the prominent players of the ATM industry?

What are the technological advancements and product developments taking place in the ATM market?

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the key outcomes of the SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis?

What are the key risk factors and challenges the companies will face in the market?

What factors are expected to hinder the growth of the ATM industry



Radical Features of the ATM Market Report:



Valuable insights into the ATM market to impart an in-depth understanding of the business verticle

An 8-year forecast estimation along with an analysis of key elements of the market

Technological advancements, regulatory framework, and recent developments covered in the report

Growth analysis and projections until 2027

Statistical analysis of the key players operating in the ATM industry.



Browse Complete Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/atm-market



Thank you for reading our report. For customization or further inquiry, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report is tailored according to your requirements.



Related Reports –



Mobile Mapping Market Size, Share & Global Industry Demand, and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027



Network Management System Market Size, Share & Industry Overview, By Vertical, By Industry Type, By Application Type, Technology Type, and Regional Forecast 2020-2027



About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.



Contact Us:

John Watson

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com