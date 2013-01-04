ATM Market in Brazil 2011-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/04/2013 -- Analysts forecast the ATM market in Brazil to grow at a CAGR of 14.5 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand for highly secure ATM networks. The ATM market in Brazil has also been witnessing a rise in the preference for cashless ATMs. However, the availability of alternative payment modes could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



ATM Market in Brazil 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on Brazil; it also covers the ATM market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. The scope of this report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the ATM market in Brazil for the period 2011-2015. It includes the market for both cash and non-cash ATM terminals across various end-user segments. The markets that are not covered in this report are listed below:

-Point of sale (PoS) terminals other than ATM terminals

-Any support or maintenance services that are offered for/with ATM terminals

-Components that are used in the manufacture of ATM terminals

-Any product that does not fall under the category of ATM terminals



Key vendors dominating this market space include Diebold Brazil, Itautec S/A, NCR Brasil, and Wincor Nixdorf Brasil.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

What key trends is this market subject to?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



