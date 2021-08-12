Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2021 -- A new business intelligence report released by Advance Market Analytics with title Global ATM Outsourcing Market Insights, forecast to 2027. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Global ATM Outsourcing Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.





- Upgrading ATM Infrastructure to Enhance Security and Convenience

- Increasing Number of Banks across the Wolrd







Major Key Players in This Report Include,

Cardtronics (United States), FIS (United States), CashTrans (United States), Asseco (Poland), Burroughs (United States), ATMJ (Canada), NCR (United States), NuSourse (United States), Dolphin Debit (United States), Transaction Solutions International (India)







What is ATM Outsourcing?

ATM Outsourcing market is expected to mark significant growth over the forecasted period owing to constant changes and updates for technology and compliance in ATM and emerging economies' dependency on cash. ATM outsourcing provides management of all processes related to ATM such as renting of ATMs, a variety of ATM models, full maintenance and monitoring of ATM. The major companies are focusing on customer satisfaction by outsourcing customer care service. Moreover, increasing demand from developing countries owing to growth in the banking industry and providing services through ATM further propelling market growth.

In Oct 2019, NCR Corporation released Vision SaaS, the industry-leading NCR self-service device management solution. With this move to a SaaS model, Vision is now a hosted software solution to provide banks or credit unions full visibility and control over their ATM channel, driving improved availability, security and compliance, better consumer experiences and business performance.



The ATM Outsourcing Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (ATM Monitoring Outsourcing, ATM Operation Outsourcing, ATM Full Outsourcing, Other Outsourcing), Application (In-bank Mode, Off-bank Mode), Screen Size (15" and Below, Above 15")



Market Trend

- Avabilitity of Banking Functionality to Consumers Through the ATM Channel such as Cash Deposit







Report Highlights:

- Comprehensive overview of parent market& substitute market

- Changing market dynamics in the industry (COVID & Economic Impact Analysis)

- In-depth market segmentation (Trends, Growth with Historical & Forecast Analysis)

- Recent industry trends and development activity

- Competitive landscape (Heat Map Analysis for Emerging Players & Market Share Analysis for Major Players along with detailed Profiles)



Geographically Global ATM Outsourcing markets can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa and Latin America. North America has gained a leading position in the global market and is expected to remain in place for years to come. The growing demand for Global ATM Outsourcing markets will drive growth in the North American market over the next few years.







Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of ATM Outsourcing Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the ATM Outsourcing market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the ATM Outsourcing Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the ATM Outsourcing

Chapter 4: Presenting the ATM Outsourcing Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the ATM Outsourcing market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Note: If you have any special requirement, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.