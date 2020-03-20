Atmospheric Water Generator Market Business Opportunities 2026 - Top Companies Are Amigoz, Aquacello, Atlantis Solar, CYBEXNT Group, Drinkable Air Inc.

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2020 -- Atmospheric water generation refers to the technique of obtaining water of various purity grades from the atmosphere. Atmospheric water generation has risen in demand rapidly in the last few years owing to the steady fall in the availability of fresh water. Atmospheric changes caused by global climate change have resulted in average temperatures rising all over the world, leading to a decline in the amount of fresh water available to humans for residential as well as industrial purposes. This is expected to continue in the coming years, with the per capita availability of water expected to drop steadily in the coming years. Rising awareness regarding the ill effects of these factors has helped boost the global atmospheric water generation market.



Atmospheric Water Generator Market size exceeded USD 1.7 billion in 2018 and is estimated to grow at over 30% CAGR between 2019 and 2026.



Atmospheric water generation is primarily done in two ways: cooling condensation and wet desiccation. Of these, cooling condensation is by far the largest segment of the global atmospheric water generator market. Cooling condensation systems function by concentrating humid air and cooling it down to temperatures that turn the water vapor into dew. The ease of use of this system and its high efficiency have made it the preferred system in the global atmospheric water generator market.



On the other hand, wet desiccation atmospheric water generators utilize hygroscopic compounds to soak up water from the air, and then separate the water from the compound to acquire pure water. Various substances, including brine, reactive lithium halides, and silica gel, can be used in wet desiccation atmospheric water generators. Though demand for wet desiccation systems is rising, the global atmospheric water generator market is expected to be thoroughly dominated by the cooling condensation segment in the coming years.



Segment by Key players:

- Amigoz, Aquacello

- Atlantis Solar

- Atmospheric Water Solutions, Inc

- Canadian Dew Technologies Inc.

- CYBEXNT Group

- Drinkable Air Inc



Segment by Type:

- Cooling condensation

- Wet desiccation



Segment by Application:

- Industrial

- Commercial

- Residential



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



