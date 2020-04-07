Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/07/2020 -- Global atmospheric water generator market share will be driven by rising concerns over water scarcity coupled with stringent regulations levied by the government and other authorized entities. Atmospheric water generator utilizes humid ambient air as a resource for producing water. The mechanism of AWG deploys the principle of condensation that captures water vapor from the air.



The extraction process is facilitated as the air is cooled below its dew point, pressurize it or expose the air to desiccants. Global atmospheric water generator market is anticipated to exceed USD 16 billion by 2026. The growth in market can be attributed to the enhanced production efficiency of AWG as which would improve the sale of the product across commercial and residential applications.



Rising demand for goods and consumer products has fueled developments in the industrial sector across the globe. According to a report furnished by the World Bank, the industrial sector consumes approximately 20% of water for different applications like washing, processing, diluting, fabricating and cooling. Strict regulatory norms laid by the government towards the consumption of water will furthermore magnify the sale of atmospheric water generators.



Resource management programs launched across several industries have increased the adoption of various novel techniques that aim at utilizing sustainable production solutions. Such initiatives will support the atmospheric water generator market growth across the industrial sector as AWG can be deployed in order to facilitate support to such programs.



As per application, the global atmospheric water generator market is divided into the residential, industrial and commercial sectors. It is vital to mention that industries are also opting for resource management programs to achieve sustainable production practices. Such programs will support the installation of atmospheric water generators, which would foster its overall Atmospheric water generator market outlook.



It is vital to mention that industries are also opting for resource management programs to achieve sustainable production practices. Such programs will support the installation of atmospheric water generators, which would foster its overall Atmospheric water generator market outlook.



Regionally, the Middle East and Africa will emerge as a profitable revenue pocket for AWG providers due to factors such as depleting sources of potable water and the prevalence of highly humid regions. Increasing cost of water desalination processes for agricultural and industrial use is encouraging the use of the product. Rising healthcare and medical industry to meet the requirements of the patients is driving the demand for safe and sterilized drinking water to avoid cases of water-borne diseases.



Key atmospheric water generator market participants are entering into collaborations and partnerships with an aim to improve the prevailing technology platforms. This step will permit the market players to introduce innovative products in the atmospheric water generator market which will lead to reduced cost of installation, maintenance, and enhanced production efficiency.



