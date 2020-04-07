The growth in atmospheric water generator market can be attributed to the enhanced production efficiency of AWG as which would improve the sale of the product across commercial and residential applications
Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/07/2020 -- Global atmospheric water generator market share will be driven by rising concerns over water scarcity coupled with stringent regulations levied by the government and other authorized entities. Atmospheric water generator utilizes humid ambient air as a resource for producing water. The mechanism of AWG deploys the principle of condensation that captures water vapor from the air.
Get sample copy of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/186
The extraction process is facilitated as the air is cooled below its dew point, pressurize it or expose the air to desiccants. Global atmospheric water generator market is anticipated to exceed USD 16 billion by 2026. The growth in market can be attributed to the enhanced production efficiency of AWG as which would improve the sale of the product across commercial and residential applications.
The major key players in the atmospheric water generator market are as follows:
1. Air to Water Technologies Inc.
2. Air2Water LLC
3. Alchemy Sun and Water
4. Ambient Water Corporation
5. Amigoz
6. Aquacello
7. Atlantis Solar
8. Atmospheric Water Solutions Inc
9. Canadian Dew Technologies Inc.
10. CYBEXNT Group
11. Drinkable Air Inc
12. EAWC Technologies
13. EcoloBlue Inc
14. Element Four Technologies Inc
15. Eole Water
16. Fujian Yuxin Electronics Equipment Co. Ltd
17. GWIEC ELECTRIC
18. Island Sky Corporation
19. Konia Water
20. MSP Technology LLC
21. MultiChill Technologies Inc
22. Planets Water Corp.
23. Pure Aqua Thailand
24. Resotec Water
25. Saisons Technocom Pvt. Ltd.
26. Skywater India Private Ltd.
27. SkyH2O Inc.
28. Splash Water For Life Inc.
29. Sun-To-Water Technologies LLC
30. Terra
31. Untapped Water Systems
32. Veragon Water Solutions Ltd.
33. Watair Inc
34. Wataire Industries Inc
35. Water Technologies International Inc.
36. Water-Gen
37. Water Micron World. Ltd
38. Yueqing Kemao Electric Co. Ltd
Rising demand for goods and consumer products has fueled developments in the industrial sector across the globe. According to a report furnished by the World Bank, the industrial sector consumes approximately 20% of water for different applications like washing, processing, diluting, fabricating and cooling. Strict regulatory norms laid by the government towards the consumption of water will furthermore magnify the sale of atmospheric water generators.
Resource management programs launched across several industries have increased the adoption of various novel techniques that aim at utilizing sustainable production solutions. Such initiatives will support the atmospheric water generator market growth across the industrial sector as AWG can be deployed in order to facilitate support to such programs.
As per application, the global atmospheric water generator market is divided into the residential, industrial and commercial sectors. As per a World Bank report, industrial businesses utilize around 20% of overall water for applications like fabricating, washing, diluting, processing and cooling. Burgeoning demand for water by numerous industries coupled with strict regulatory guidelines regarding water consumption may influence atmospheric water generator sales in the industrial sector.
It is vital to mention that industries are also opting for resource management programs to achieve sustainable production practices. Such programs will support the installation of atmospheric water generators, which would foster its overall Atmospheric water generator market outlook.
Regionally, the Middle East and Africa will emerge as a profitable revenue pocket for AWG providers due to factors such as depleting sources of potable water and the prevalence of highly humid regions. Increasing cost of water desalination processes for agricultural and industrial use is encouraging the use of the product. Rising healthcare and medical industry to meet the requirements of the patients is driving the demand for safe and sterilized drinking water to avoid cases of water-borne diseases.
Make an Inquiry for purchasing this Report @ https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/186
Key atmospheric water generator market participants are entering into collaborations and partnerships with an aim to improve the prevailing technology platforms. This step will permit the market players to introduce innovative products in the atmospheric water generator market which will lead to reduced cost of installation, maintenance, and enhanced production efficiency.
About Global Market Insights:
Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.
Contact Us:
Arun Hegde
Corporate Sales, USA
Global Market Insights, Inc.
Phone: 1-302-846-7766
Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688
Email: sales@gminsights.com