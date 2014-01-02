Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Atomic Energy of Canada Limited - Strategic SWOT Analysis Review market report to its offering

Atomic Energy of Canada Limited - Strategic SWOT Analysis Review provides a comprehensive insight into the companys history, corporate strategy, business structure and operations. The report contains a detailed SWOT analysis, information on the companys key employees, key competitors and major products and services.



This up-to-the-minute company report will help you to formulate strategies to drive your business by enabling you to understand your partners, customers and competitors better.



Scope



- Business description A detailed description of the companys operations and business divisions.

- Corporate strategy summarization of the companys business strategy.

- SWOT analysis A detailed analysis of the companys strengths, weakness, opportunities and threats.

- Company history Progression of key events associated with the company.

- Major products and services A list of major products, services and brands of the company.

- Key competitors A list of key competitors to the company.

- Key employees A list of the key executives of the company.

- Executive biographies A brief summary of the executives employment history.

- Key operational heads A list of personnel heading key departments/functions.

- Important locations and subsidiaries A list of key locations and subsidiaries of the company, including contact details.



Highlights



Atomic Energy of Canada Limited (AECL) is a fully integrated nuclear technology company that provides engineering and construction services to utility companies across the world. The company's business activities include research and development support, plant design, construction management, design and engineering to specialized technology, waste management and decommissioning. AECL also designs and manufactures nuclear components and equipment, and operates nuclear science laboratories for nuclear technology and research activities. The company has its R&D facilities located at Chalk River, Ontario and Pinawa (Whiteshell), Manitoba.



Atomic Energy of Canada Limited Key Recent Developments



Jul 03, 2013: JSC TVEL/JSC CMP qualified as a supplier of pressure tubes for CANDU reactors

Mar 19, 2013: AECL Announces Review Of Nuclear Decommissioning And Waste Liability

Mar 05, 2013: DOE And AECL Sign Statement Of Intent On Nuclear Cleanup

Feb 28, 2013: Canada Ministry Of Natural Resources Announces New Direction For AECLs Nuclear Laboratories

Feb 19, 2013: CNSC To Hold Hearing In March 2013 To Consider Request By AECL For Decommissioning Of Two Facilities



Reasons to Buy



- Gain key insights into the company for academic or business research purposes. Key elements such as SWOT analysis and corporate strategy are incorporated in the profile to assist your academic or business research needs.

- Identify potential customers and suppliers with this reports analysis of the companys business structure, operations, major products and services and business strategy.

- Understand and respond to your competitors business structure and strategies with detailed SWOT analysis. In this, the companys core strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats are analyzed, providing you with an up to date objective view of the company.

- Examine potential investment and acquisition targets with this reports detailed insight into the companys strategic, business and operational performance.



Note: Some sections may be missing if data is unavailable for the company.



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