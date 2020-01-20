Atomic Layer Deposition Market 2019 Key Country Analysis - Applied Materials Inc., ASM International NV, Aixtron SE

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/20/2020 -- A recent report published by Infinium Global Research on Atomic Layer Deposition Market (Type - Metal ALD, Aluminum Oxide ALD, Plasma Enhanced ALD, Catalytic ALD, and Other Types; Applications - Semiconductors, Solar Devices, Electronics, Medical Equipment, and Other Applications): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025. According to the report, the global atomic layer deposition market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 24.6% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.



Atomic Layer Deposition Market: Drivers and Restraints Opportunities



The growing electronics industry and semiconductor solutions are one of the driving factors of the atomic layer deposition market. ALD is a useful procedure for the fabrication of microelectronics due to its capability to produce accurate thicknesses and uniform surfaces. The growing use of ALD film coating techniques in the production of a variety of electronic devices and components in the semiconductor industry is boosting the market growth. However, strict export regulations restrain the growth of the market. Moreover, increasing the application of ALD equipment in hydrophobic coatings, flexible electronics, and electronic textiles is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities to the market players.



Atomic Layer Deposition Market: Segmentation



The global atomic layer deposition market is segmented on the basis of type and applications. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into metal ALD, aluminum oxide ALD, plasma enhanced ALD, catalytic ALD, and other types. The aluminum oxide ALD segment holds a large market share due to its excellent characteristics, stability to numerous substrates, and easy availability of precursor material. Based on applications, the sub-markets include semiconductors, solar devices, electronics, medical equipment, and other applications. The rising use of ALD equipment in the automotive, industrial, and medical sectors has boosted the demand for ALD equipment from the semiconductor and electronics segment.



Asia-Pacific Holds the Largest Market Share



Among the regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest market share of the global atomic layer deposition market followed by North America. The increasing demand for end-use industries such as semiconductors, electronics, medical equipment as well as the solar sector is driving the growth of the market in the Asia-Pacific region. Productive regulatory government support to promote domestic private investment driving the market growth in the North America region.



Atomic Layer Deposition Market: Competitive Analysis



Some of the industry participants of the global atomic layer deposition market are Lam Research Corporation, Applied Materials Inc., ASM International NV, Aixtron SE, Adeka Corporation, ALD NanoSolutions, Inc., Denton Vacuum LLC, Tokyo Electron Limited, Kurt J. Lesker Company, and Veeco Instrument among the others.



