Atomic Layer Deposition Market Technology and Demand 2019 to 2030 – Top Key Players Are ALD Technology, ASM International, Tokyo Electron Limited

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2020 -- Demand for atomic layer deposition (ALD) solution increases, as it allows the use of new materials and designs for advanced chip manufacturing. ALD is considered as one of the superior deposition method for producing conformal and thin films.



Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled "Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030." According to the report, the global atomic layer deposition (ALD) was valued at over US$ 723.9 Mn in 2018 and It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 19.49% from 2019 to 2030.



Segmentation:



GLOBAL MARKET, BY PRODUCT



Aluminum Oxide

Catalytic

Metal

Plasma Enhanced (PEALD) and Other Products



GLOBAL MARKET, BY APPLICATIONS



Solar Devices

Healthcare

Semiconductors

Electronics

and Other Applications



GLOBAL MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

RoW



Technological advancements



The use of ALD equipment in nanotechnology is one of the major factors driving the market growth. Technologically advanced ALD equipment is extensively used as tools for the manipulation of nanotechnology. As the market for nanotechnology is anticipated to grow over the years, this will indirectly influence the growth of ALD market. Moreover, growing demand for 3D NAND memory devices, have contributed significantly to the ALD market, as ALD technologies are widely used in fabrication of these products.



Table of Contents



1. INTRODUCTION



1. Market Definition

2. Market Ecosystem

1. Market Classification

2. Geographic Scope

3. Years Considered for the Study

1. Historical Years – 2016 & 2017

2. Base Year – 2018

3. Forecasted Years – 2019 to 2030

3. Currency Used for the Study



2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



1. Research Framework

2. Data Collection Technique

3. Data Sources

1. Secondary Sources

2. Primary Sources

4. Market Estimation Methodology

1. Bottoms Up Approach

2. Top Down Approach

5. Data Validation and Triangulation

1. Market Forecasting Model

2. Limitations/Assumptions of the Study



3. ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY



4. MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESMENT



1. Overview

2. Impact Analysis

3. Drivers

4. Barriers/Challenges

5. Opportunities



