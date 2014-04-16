Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2014 -- RnRMarketResearch.com adds “Atomic Spectroscopy Market by Technology ( X-Ray Fluorescence / Atomic Absorption / X-Ray Diffraction / ICP-MS ) & by Application ( Food & Beverage / Pharmaceutical / Industrial Chemistry / Biotechnology / Environment ) – Competitive Landscape – Global Forecasts & Trends to 2018“ report to its research database.



The global atomic spectroscopy market was valued at an estimated $4.02 billion in 2013 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4%. Various regulatory authorities across industries have enforced stringent safety regulations. The use of atomic spectroscopy technologies facilitate the compliance with these regulations by enabling the measurement and monitoring of the level of metals in samples. This is a major driver for the atomic spectroscopy market. Furthermore, the increasing use of atomic spectroscopy technologies for drug safety and medical research is another major driver for this market. However, the dearth of technical expertise poses as a restraint for the growth of this market.



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The X-ray fluorescence technology has become a mature analytical tool for routine quality controls in various industries and research laboratories, owing to its ease of automation, speed and economy, and the possibility to directly analyze solid samples. The X-ray fluorescence market was valued at $884.4 million in 2013 and is expected to grow at an estimated CAGR of 5.9%. On the other hand, the revisions to the Chapter 231 of the U.S. Pharmacopeia which makes it mandatory for pharmaceutical companies to use ICP-MS will provide the atomic spectroscopy market with significant growth opportunities in the next few years.



In 2013, North America accounted for the largest share of the global atomic spectroscopy market, followed by Europe and Asia. However, the Asian market will witness the highest growth in the atomic spectroscopy market. The growth in the Asian market will be centered at the emerging Indian and Chinese markets. The leading players in the atomic spectroscopy market have undertaken major developments in these countries and are planning to further increase their presence in these countries.



The major players in the market include Agilent Technologies (U.S), Analytik Jena AG (Germany), Aurora Biomed (Canada), Bruker Corporation (U.S.), GBC Scientific Equipment Pty Ltd. (Australia), Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation (Japan), PerkinElmer, Inc. (U.S.), Rigaku Corporation (Japan), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), and Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S.).



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Reasons to Buy the Report:

The report will enrich both established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which in turn will help the firms in garnering a greater market share. Firms purchasing the report could use any one or a combination of the below mentioned five strategies (market penetration, product development/innovation, market development, market diversification, and competitive assessment) for strengthening their market shares.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

- Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios and services offered by the top 10 players in the atomic spectroscopy market. The report analyzes atomic spectroscopy systems by technology

- Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, research and development activities, and new product launches in the atomic spectroscopy market

- Market Development: Comprehensive information about the lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various atomic spectroscopy technologies across geographies

- Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products and services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the atomic spectroscopy market

- Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products and services, distribution networks, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the atomic spectroscopy market



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