AtomPark Software Launch New, Web-Based Email Marketing Service at MassMailSoftware.com

Alexandria, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/27/2012 -- Successful software developers AtomPark Software, Inc. have recently launched a web based email marketing service. As it’s web based, there’s no software to install and according to AtomPark email campaigns can be created in minutes.



AtomPark Software has developed a fully featured service with everything the savvy marketer would expect. Their email marketing software allows the user to send personalised email campaigns, manage unlimited mailing lists, and utilise pre-built email templates to create professional looking newsletters and promotions. They also offer a custom email template development service.



Their high speed servers are capable of handling large email loads, ensuring that all emails are delivered to people’s inboxes without delay. Each user also has access to detailed statistics on their email marketing campaigns, allowing them to keep track of deliverability, open rates and click throughs.



A spokesperson explained the service:



“We wanted to create an email service that delivered the features that advanced users demand but with an interface that a complete email novice could master in minutes. Because the service is browser based it allows customers to start using the system immediately and we are finding a high number of users using our free pre-designed templates to kick off their email marketing efforts.”



One of the most unique aspects of AtomPark Software’s new service is the flexible payment plans. Users can select from monthly subscriptions or choose to pay only for messages they send. The site also offers a free membership that qualifies for 3,000 free emails.



A spokesperson explained the reasoning for the free plan:



“We understand that building a list of subscribers can be very profitable for a business. However we also understand the early days of building a subscriber base can be challenging and adding fixed costs, no matter how small, can deter business owners from taking this important step. So we designed a free option which allows users to begin the list building process at no cost. Our tests have also shown once customers use the system they become customers for life so it’s a win win for both parties.”



About AtomPark Software

Founded in 2001, AtomPark Software is a worldwide company that develops internet marketing software. They have offices located in the US, Russia, Australia, Latvia, Ukraine & Spain and are Microsoft certified partners. For more information please visit: http://www.massmailsoftware.com