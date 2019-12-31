Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2019 -- Atopic Dermatitis Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2028



(Albany, US) DelveInsight launched a new report on Atopic Dermatitis Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2028



Some of the key facts of the report

1. The higher prevalent population of Uncontrolled Atopic Dermatitis is observed in the United States when compared to EU5 countries and Japan.

2. Total Atopic Dermatitis prevalent population in the seven major markets was 41,261,411 in 2017.

3. In the United States, the prevalent population of Atopic Dermatitis was found to be 19,460,609 in 2017.



Key benefits of the report

1. Atopic Dermatitis market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Atopic Dermatitis epidemiology and Atopic Dermatitis market in the 7 MM (the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.)

2. Atopic Dermatitis market report provides insights on the current and emerging therapies.

3. Atopic Dermatitis market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7 MM.

4. Atopic Dermatitis market report offers an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Atopic Dermatitis market.



Request for sample pages



"Atopic Dermatitis prevalence in the United States is about 3% to 5% of the overall population."



Atopic Dermatitis Market size was USD 2422 Million in 2017 in the 7MM. The market is dominated with the use of corticosteroids, immunosuppressants and calcineurin inhibitors for Atopic Dermatitis treatment.

Atopic Dermatitis Market is driven by various approved drugs such as Elidel, Protopic, Desonate and pimecrolimus.



Topical therapies are a fundamental part of Atopic Dermatitis treatment. Among them, topical corticosteroids are used as the first line of treatment for Pruritus in Atopic Dermatitis and contribute the significant share of the market as compared to the other therapeutics. Other therapies include immunosuppressants, antihistamines and topical calcineurin inhibitors such as tacrolimus and pimecrolimus that are used for reducing inflammation and itching associated with Atopic Dermatitis.



The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact Atopic Dermatitis treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-

Drugs covered

1. Nemolizumab

2. Tralokinumab

3. Tradipitant

4. Etrasimod

And many others



The key players in Atopic Dermatitis market are:

1. Galderma Pharma

2. LEO Pharma

3. Roviant Sciences



And many others



Table of contents

1. Report Introduction

2. Atopic Dermatitis Market Overview at a Glance

3. Atopic Dermatitis Disease Background and Overview

4. Atopic Dermatitis Epidemiology and Patient Population

4.1. Disease Definition

4.2. Population and Forecast Parameters

4.3. Population Methods

4.3.1. US

4.3.2. EU5

4.3.3. Japan

4.4. Prevalent Population of Atopic Dermatitis in 7MM

4.5. Atopic Dermatitis Prevalent Population by Severity in 7MM

4.6. Prevalent Cases of Atopic Dermatitis by Pruritus Burden in 7MM

4.7. Country- Wise Atopic Dermatitis Epidemiology

4.7.1. United States

4.7.2. Germany

4.7.3. France

4.7.4. Italy

4.7.5. Spain

4.7.6. United Kingdom

4.7.7. Japan

5. Atopic Dermatitis Current Treatment and Medical Practices

6. Atopic Dermatitis Emerging Therapies

6.1. Key Cross Competition

6.2. Nemolizumab: Galderma Pharma

6.3. Tralokinumab: LEO Pharma

6.4. Tradipitant: Vanda Pharmaceuticals

6.5. ZPL-389: Novartis

6.6. NST-141: Nippon Shinyaku

6.7. Serlopitant: Menlo Therapeutics

6.8. DS107: DS Biopharma

6.9. Asimadoline: Tioga Pharmaceuticals

6.10.GSK2894512: GlaxoSmithKline

6.11. Lebrikizumab: Roche

6.12.DMT210: Dermata Therapeutics

6.13.SNA-120: Sienna Biopharmaceutical

6.14.RVT-501: Roivant Sciences

6.15.OPA-15406: Otsuka Pharmaceutical

7. Current Unmet Need

8. Atopic Dermatitis Market Analysis

9. Atopic Dermatitis United States Market Outlook

10. Atopic Dermatitis EU5

11. Atopic Dermatitis Market Outlook

11.1.Germany

11.2.France

11.3.Italy

11.4.Spain

11.5.United Kingdom

12. Atopic Dermatitis Japan Market Outlook

13. Market Drivers

14. Market Barriers

15. Expert Opinions

16. Appendix

17. Consulting Services

18. Disclaimer

19. About DelveInsight



About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research Firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing end to end comprehensive solutions to improve their performance.