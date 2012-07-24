"Atos Medical AB Market Share Analysis" Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Medical Devices market report from GlobalData: "Atos Medical AB Market Share Analysis"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2012 -- GlobalData's new report, "Atos Medical AB Market Share Analysis" provides in-depth information on Atos Medical AB's market position in the different medical equipment markets it operates in. The report provides Atos Medical AB market share information in one key market category - Voice Prosthesis. The report also provides data and information on the overall competitive landscape of the markets, the company operates in. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profile with information on the company's business segments, major products and services, competitors, locations and subsidiaries, financial deals and other key developments.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Global company shares (in Revenues) information for the key markets Atos Medical AB operates in - ENT Devices.
- Atos Medical AB's company shares (in Revenues) information for all the key countries the company has presence in - Australia, India, China, Japan, Italy, Spain, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Canada, United States and Brazil.
- Atos Medical AB's company shares (in Revenues) information for all the key market category the company has presence in - Voice Prosthesis.
- All the key data-points are for 2011 and cover all the key regions - North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South and Central America and Middle East and Africa.
- Global corporate-level profile with information on the company's business segments, major products and services, competitors, and locations and subsidiaries.
- Comprehensive coverage of the latest financial deals involving the company and its subsidiaries.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Develop sales and marketing strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the markets, Atos Medical AB operates in.
- Plan your competition strategies by identifying the company's shares in the markets and geographic regions it operates in.
- Design your own inorganic growth and business-collaboration strategies by understanding the financial deals your competitors are involved in.
- Advance your understanding of the competitive landscape and the competitors by leveraging on the data and information provided in the report.
- Support your overall business strategies by leveraging on the key data and information provided in the report, which includes but not limited to Atos Medical AB's market positions.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Soundtec, Inc., Teleflex Incorporated, Cochlear Bone Anchored Solutions AB, Etymotic Research, Inc., Electone, Inc., InHealth
