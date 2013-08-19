Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Atos S.A. : Technology and Communications - Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

"Atos S.A. : Technology and Communications - Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, financial analysis, recent developments, key employees, company locations and subsidiaries, employee biographies as well as competitive benchmarking data.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Atos S.A."



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Atos S.A." for business intelligence requirements.

- Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

- Provides data on company financial performance and competitive benchmarking.

- The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



Reasons To Buy

- Quickly enhance your understanding of "Atos S.A."

- Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors' businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Atos S.A. (Atos) is a provider of business consulting, technology integration and IT services. The company's offerings include network and desktop support operations, application management and implementing processes, information and data processing systems, and data centers. It also offers workplace solutions, IT infrastructure services, outsourcing solutions and application management. It offers application distribution and global service desk for multi-channel IT support, modernization and standardization. Its offerings find applications in transport, public sector, consumer products, financial services, chemical, manufacturing, oil and gas, retail and medical services industries. The company has presence in 47 countries across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. Atos is headquartered in Paris, France.



Companies Mentioned



Atos S.A.



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