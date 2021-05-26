Atos SE OTC:AEXAY Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/26/2021 -- An investigation on behalf of current long-term investors in shares of Atos SE (OTC: AEXAY) was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at Atos SE.



Investors who purchased shares of Atos SE (OTC: AEXAY) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Atos SE directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



France based Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. Atos SE declined from over $11.58 billion in 2019 to over $11.18 billion in 2020, and that its Net Income declined from over $3.39 billion in 2019 to $550 million in 2020.



On April 1, 2021, Atos SE issued a press release revealing that its auditors issued a "qualified opinion . . . as to two US legal entities representing 11% of 2020 consolidated revenue that require additional diligences." Specifically, the auditors identified "internal weaknesses over financial reporting process and revenue recognition in accordance with IFRS 15 leading to several accounting errors, as well as risk of override of controls in this respect." The Company stated that it had hired external firms to conduct an investigation and that, due to those procedures, the auditors had not been able to obtain sufficient evidence that the Company's financial statements were free of material misstatements within the necessary timeframe.



Shares of Atos SE (OTC: AEXAY) declined from $18.67 per share on January 4, 2021, to as low $13.05 per share on April 5, 2021.



Those who purchased shares of Atos SE (OTC: AEXAY) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.