New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2021 -- The global ATP assays market size is expected to reach USD 472.6 million by 2028 at a CAGR of 10.5%, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The global market growth is primarily attributed to the growing demand for advanced, high-performance ATP assays in the healthcare, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and food & beverage sectors. The increasing prevalence of life-threatening diseases like cancer, the rapid spread of severely infectious diseases, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, and the growing occurrence of water-borne and food-borne illnesses are the other significant parameters accountable for the global ATP assays market's steady growth. Moreover, the ever-increasing need for safer drugs and food products, fast-paced adoption of food contamination testing methods across various sectors, and the rising focus on laboratory hygiene have further stimulated the market growth.



ATP (adenosine triphosphate) is the primary energy source found in living organisms, and it helps efficiently determine cell viability. ATP assays are tests that detect the viability of cells while examining the overall microbiological content and accurately detecting bacterial and microbial growth. Bioluminescent ATP assays are the most widely used ATP tests and are more efficient than other methods, owing to their simplified process, higher sensitivity, homogeneous protocol, and rapid results. ATP assays are widely used in the life sciences and pharmaceutical sectors for the assessment of drug safety.



Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Merck KGaA, Promega Corporation, Danaher Corporation, Geno Technology, Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Elabscience, Inc., Abcam plc, Hygiena, Abnova Corporation, LLC, AAT Bioquest, MBL International Corporation, BioThema AB, Lonza Group, PromoCell GmbH, BioVision, Inc., Canvax Biotech S.L., Biotium, and Creative Bioarray are the renowned companies operating in the global ATP assays



Key Highlights of the Report:



Based on product type, the consumables & accessories segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020. It is expected to continue its dominance throughout the projected period, mainly owing to the rising adoption of advanced ATP assays in the pharmaceutical and food & beverage industries.



Among the various end-users, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment is poised to acquire the highest market revenue in the coming years. The growth of this segment is attributed to the surging focus on drug safety, increased government investments in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors for research purposes, and new drug development projects.



Of the key market regions, North America emerged as the leading regional segment in the global ATP assays market in 2020, retaining the highest revenue. North America's market is predicted to grow substantially over the estimated period due to the region's state-of-the-art healthcare infrastructure, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer, rising occurrence of contagious diseases, and a significant spike in the number of healthcare R&D activities.



For the purpose of this report, the global ATP assays market has been segmented based on product type, application, end-user, and region:



By Product Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)



Instruments

Luminometers

Spectrophotometers

Consumables & Accessories

Reagents & Kits

Microplates

Others



By Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)



Disease Testing

Contamination Testing

Drug Discovery & Development

Others



By End-user (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)



Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic & Research Institutions

Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories

Food & Beverage Industry

Others



Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Information Procurement

1.3.1. Purchased Database

1.3.2. Internal Database

1.3.3. Secondary Sources & Third-party Perspectives

1.3.4. Primary Research

1.4. Information Analysis

1.4.1. Data Analysis Models

1.5. Market Formulation & Data Visualization

1.6. Data Validation & Publishing



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Material Type Outlook

2.3. Application Outlook

2.4. Regional Insights



Chapter 3. ATP Assays Market Variables, Trends & Scope



3.1. Market Introduction

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1. Sales/Retail Channel Analysis

3.3.2. Profit Margin Analysis

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.4.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.4.3. Industry Challenges

3.4.4. Industry Opportunities



Continue…



