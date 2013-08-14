ATP Oil & Gas Corporation (OTCMKTS:ATPAQ) Investor Alert: Lawsuit Alleges Misleading Statements

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- An investor, who purchased shares of ATP Oil & Gas Corporation (OTCMKTS:ATPAQ) filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by ATP Oil & Gas Corporation in connection with certain allegedly false and misleading statements made between December 16, 2010 through August 17, 2012



Investors who purchased a significant amount of shares of ATP Oil & Gas Corporation (OTCMKTS:ATPAQ) between December 16, 2010 through August 17, 2012, have certain options and for certain investors are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: October 4, 2013. ATP Oil & Gas investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



According to the complaint the plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of ATP Oil & Gas Corporation (OTCMKTS:ATPAQ) common stock during the period between December 16, 2010 through August 17, 2012, that the defendants violated the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Securities Act of 1933.



ATP Oil & Gas Corporation reported that its annual Total Revenue increased from $298.49 million in 2009 to $687.21 million in 2011. However, its Net Loss increased from $48.96 million in 2009 to $337.55 million in 2010 and $191.90 million in 2011. On August 17, 2012, ATP Oil & Gas Corporation announced that it was filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Shares of ATP Oil & Gas Corporation (OTCMKTS:ATPAQ) declined from as high as $22.64 per share in April 2010 to as low as 0.04 per share in Feb 2013.



The plaintiff alleges that Defendants materially misstated and/or failed to disclose that ATP Oil & Gas Corporation severely downplayed the impact that the United States Department of Interior moratoria had on the Company's business and revenues, that ATP Oil & Gas Corporation violated the provisions of certain credit agreements to which the Company was a party, and misstated ATP Oil & Gas Corporation’s liquidity and financial position.



The plaintiff claims that as a result of this misconduct, ATP Oil & Gas investors lost nearly the entire value of their investment as ATP Oil & Gas Corporation declared bankruptcy.



On August 13, 2013, ATP Oil & Gas Corporation (OTCMKTS:ATPAQ) shares closed at $0.05 per share.



Those who purchased a significant amount of shares of ATP Oil & Gas Corporation (OTCMKTS:ATPAQ) between December 16, 2010 through August 17, 2012, have certain options and for certain investors are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: October 4, 2013. ATP Oil & Gas investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com