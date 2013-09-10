Atrial Fibrillation Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2013 -- Atrial fibrillation (AF) is characterized by irregular and often rapid heart rate responsible for poor blood flow to the body and is one of the most common types of arrhythmia. It occurs in cases where the -heart’s electrical signals cause the atria to fibrillate, i.e. contract irregularly and very fast. The risk of developing atrial fibrillation usually occurs in the geriatric population and its risk is high in patients with mitral valve diseases, coronary heart disorder, congenital heart disease, cardiomyopathy, etc. Atrial fibrillation is also characterized by collection of blood in the atria and as a result there is absence of synchronization between the upper and lower chambers of the heart thereby increasing the risk of stroke.



Browse Full Report: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/atrial-fibrillation-market.html



The common symptoms of atrial fibrillation include heart palpitations, weakness, dizziness, chest pain during exertion and shortness of breath. Atrial fibrillation invites many serious medical conditions which might need emergency treatment. There are three major types of atrial fibrillation namely persistent atrial fibrillation, longstanding atrial fibrillation and paroxysmal atrial fibrillation. Atrial fibrillation can be suspected by feeling the pulse of the patients but to confirm, the patient has to undergo certain medical investigations such as an electrocardiogram (ECG), blood tests, chest x-ray, echocardiogram and others. Atrial fibrillation can be treated therapeutics which can control and restore normal heart rhythm and other treatment measures includes the use of cardioversion, a process of giving controlled electric shock to heart and the use of pacemaker which controls abnormal heart rhythm.



The atrial fibrillation market can be segmented based on the type of diagnostics and treatment methods and geography. Need for effective diagnostics and therapeutics, increased cardiovascular risk and increasing costs of cardiovascular complications which results in the development of more effective treatment medications are some of the factors which drive the growth of this market. On the other hand, increasing side effects and ineffectiveness of the therapeutics used for treating atrial fibrillation might hamper the growth of the therapeutics market. The major players



competing in the global atrial fibrillation market are Baxter International, Inc., Becton Dickinson & Company, C.R. Bard, Inc. and St. Jude Medical, Inc.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



- Market growth drivers

- Factors limiting market growth

- Current market trends

- Market structure

- Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company providing global business research reports and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers.



TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources along with various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information which is indispensable for businesses to sustain their competitive edge.



Contact Us

Corporate Office:

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States



Tel: +1-518-618-1030

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website :http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com