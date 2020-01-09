Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2020 -- Atrial Fibrillation Industry



Description



Wiseguyreports.Com Adds "Atrial Fibrillation -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2025" To Its Research Database



The global market for atrial fibrillation devices should grow from $4.1 billion in 2018 to $7.8 billion by 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6% for the period of 2018-2023. Growth of the market is driven bythe increase in the prevalence of AFib and the launch of premium priced ablation catheters, diagnosticmapping catheters and LAA closure devices in developed countries of the world, namely the U.S.,Western Europe and Japan. One of the biggest challenges to this market is the lack of adequateavailability of skilled electrophysiologists and interventional cardiologists.



Report Scope



The report on Atrial Fibrillation: Technologies and Global Markets covers interventional procedural products, namely Cardiac Ablation products and Left Atrial Appendage closure devices.



Devices included as a part of market estimates are:



- Catheter ablation products, including electrophysiology ablation catheters, electrophysiology diagnostic catheters, lab systems (3D electro-anatomical mapping systems, robotic catheter navigation systems, intracardiac echocardiography systems, recording systems, ablation generators and irrigation pumps), access devices and consumables.

- Left atrial appendage closure devices, including all occlusion device systems and implantable devices employed in endocardial and epicardial LAA procedures, which include cardiac plugs, clips and suture delivery systems.



Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3493837-atrial-fibrillation-technologies-and-global-markets



Devices excluded from market estimates are:



- Pharmacological drugs employed in standalone and combination of ablation procedures.

- Devices like defibrillators and preliminary diagnostic devices, including cardiac monitors and Holter monitors (including implantable Holter monitors).

- ECG machines and consumables, wearable devices, implantable loop recorders (ILR), pacemakers, and electrical cardioversion devices.

- Further surgical ablation products employed in Cox-Maze IV or Mini-Maze surgery and thoracoscopy visualization devices.

- Imaging systems such as Rotational angiography, fluoroscopy X-ray systems, CT and MRI imaging systems.



The report covers the market dynamics and trends that are shaping the atrial fibrillation treatment interventions. Other subjects discussed in the report are key qualitative factors like epidemiology, categories of atrial fibrillation, key device development and regulations.



The market landscape of atrial fibrillation was studied at a regional level covering North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Other markets. Profiles of key leading companies engaged in the marketing and development of atrial fibrillation devices are covered, with additional information on the market position of major companies in the atrial fibrillation market.



Report Includes:



- 25 data tables and 13 additional tables

- An overview of the global market for atrial fibrillation and technologies

- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017, estimates for 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

- Detailed description of the market for drug treatment, surgical intervention, and other aspects of atrial fibrillation

- Discussion of the types of atrial fibrillation treatment

- A look into various government regulations

- Insight into the emerging developmental technologies and clinical trials for new technology for atrial fibrillation

- Company profiles of the manufacturers of surgical equipment, surgical accessories, and pharmaceuticals, including



Atricure Inc

Biotronik

Boston Scientific

Cardiofocus

Cathrx

Ge Healthcare

Johnson & Johnson

Kardium

Lifetech Scientific Corp.

Luxcath

Medtronic

Microport Scientific Corp.

Philips Healthcare

Sentreheart

Stereotaxis



Continued...



Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3493837-atrial-fibrillation-technologies-and-global-markets







Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.Com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)