Atrial Fibrillation Market Will Grow at a CAGR of 13.4% from 2013 to 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- Atrial Fibrillation Market was valued at USD 6.1 billion in 2012 and it is expected to reach an estimated value of USD 14.8 billion in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 13.4% from 2013 to 2019.



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Rising global base of geriatric population inducing an accelerated growth in the incidence rates of atrial fibrillation is one of the highest impact-rendering drivers for this market. In addition, favorable results exhibited by clinical trials promoting combined pharmacological therapy such as the HARMONY trial and rising prevalence of disorders causing atrial fibrillation such as hypertension and obesity will also serve the market as drivers. The future growth of this market will be ensured by the introduction of advanced treatment procedures such as hybrid ablation and the rising prevalence of atrial fibrillation in emerging Asian economies.



On account of the fact that pharmacological treatment procedures are more frequently administered to the patients suffering from atrial fibrillation and are a cheaper alternative to non-pharmacological procedures, pharmacological procedures held the majority of market share in 2012. With the introduction of new drugs such as Bristol Myer Squibb's NTC-801, Merck's Vernakalant, Boehringer Ingelheim's Pradaxa, the market share of pharmacological treatment procedures is expected to further increase by 2019.



The non-pharmacological treatment market was led by the catheter ablation market and its market share was valued at over 45% in 2012. The introduction of new catheter ablation systems such as CardioFocus's HeartLight Endoscopic Ablation System (EAS) laser ablation catheter, Endosense's TactiCath and Biosense Webster's ThermoCool SmartTouch, will help the catheter ablation market to further enhance its market share by 2019.



The radiofrequency based catheter ablation treatment for atrial fibrillation market led the catheter ablation market in terms of market share in 2012 majorly on account of the facts that it has a relatively lower procedural duration and cost and has high success rates associated with it.



High prevalence of atrial fibrillation coupled with the availability of high disposable incomes amongst patients and sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, has led the North American atrial fibrillation market to hold the majority of the market share in 2012. However, this region is expected to lose its market share to relatively faster growing Asia-Pacific region.



Some of the key players of this market include Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol-Myers Squibb/Pfizer, Bayer/Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic, Inc., St. Jude Medical, Inc. and AtriCure, Inc.



The global atrial fibrillation market is categorized into the following segments:



Atrial Fibrillation Market, by Treatment Types

Pharmacological Treatment

Anti-Arrhythmic Drugs

Anti-Coagulant Drugs

Non-Pharmacological Treatment

Catheter Ablation

Radiofrequency Based

Cryoablation Based

HIFU (High Intensity Focused Ultrasound) Based

Microwave Based

Laser Based

Maze Surgery

Electric Cardioversion



Atrial Fibrillation Market, by Geography



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)



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