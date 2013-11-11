ATT IPhone Unlock for iPhone 5s/5c/5/4S and 4 on iOS 7

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- The team at http://www.legitunlockcodes.com/ offers permanent/official unlock for iPhone 5s,5c/5/4S and IPhone 4 on AT&T, Sprint, Verizon, Telstra, T-Mobile, Optus, Vodafone, Virgin, SFR, Moviestar, Telia, Telenor, Tele 2, O2 from USA, UK, Australia, France, Canada, Germany and much more. A lot of people have been speculating on how this service actually works.



The most discussed potential way works was that somehow they have access to apple database and grant legal permission without voiding warranty as previous methods have proved to do.



http://www.legitunlockcodes.com/ formed in mid-2013 and have successfully unlocked iPhones worldwide. This is unparalleled by any other service in the industry. They have achieved this by combining a very simple solution with a fantastic customer service department that is available 24/7 through many forms of contact.



From now on one will be able to Official/Permanent/IMEI Unlock iPhone 5/4S/4 Locked to AT&T, Sprint, Verizon, Telstra, T-Mobile, Optus, Vodafone, Virgin, SFR, Moviestar, Telia, Telenor, Tele 2, O2 from USA, UK, Australia, France, Canada, Germany and others thanks to the Legit unlock codes Team.



So How can an iPhone be permanently unlocked?



iPhone IMEI has to be added to Apple's database of unlocked iPhones. For example: if one lives in Germany where they can buy an unlocked iPhone from the official carriers who eventually send their IMEI to Apple, which will add it to its database of whitelisted/unlocked iPhones.



Once added to the database, one needs to sync their iPhone in iTunes. By communicating with Apple, iTunes will see that the device is whitelisted and will remove the lock on the iPhone, for good.



How Does Legit Unlock Codes Unlock the IPhone?



They're unlocking iPhones in complete legality. The team at legitunlockcodes has invested considerable resources to test many distributors of unlock codes and bought credits in bulk for the users. The IMEI's are then sent automatically to the database and consequently the iPhones become permanently unlocked.



The IMEI- based Sim Unlock works for all iphones and Ipad models on all basebands and firmware.



What to expect from the team.



-Lowest Price - price match guarantee

-Official Apple iTunes Unlock - warranty remains valid

- Permanent - always upgrade to the latest version of iOS 6.0.1



No need to run any complicated software - once the purchase is made, simply connect the iPhone to iTunes to complete the unlock.



Media Contact:



http://www.legitunlockcodes.com/