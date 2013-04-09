AT&T Park Seating Information Updated

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2013 -- The popular San Francisco Giants, who are the reigning World Series Champion baseball team, has already given rise to a lot of excitement in their home ground of San Francisco, California. The Giants’ home stadium at the AT&T Park is presently preparing for the Major League 2013 Baseball season. The Stadium recently released the AT&T Park Seating Chart which has been uploaded by SFGiantsSeatingChart.com.



The AT&T Ballpark is segmented into multiple areas throughout the whole arena. The seating areas in AT&T include Giants Suites – only available to those who have purchased the most expensive Giants tickets, Giants Center Field Bleachers, Giants View Reserve, Giants Lexus Dugout Club, Arcade, Field Club, Giants View Reserve, Lower boxes, View Boxes, and Giants Bleachers and the like.



“The best San Francisco Giants Seats are provided on the basis of the cost of the ticket purchased,” states the website, also adding that fans can purchase Giants tickets either from the ticket office of AT&T or from the secondary market ticket brokers as well as ticket selling websites. SFGiantsSeatingChart.com also mentions that the AT&T Park Seating Chart will be the same for all SF Giants home games in this year’s Major League Baseball season.



The website also advises fans to use the seating chart to find the seats they want, before purchasing the tickets. In addition to the AT&T Park Seating Chart, SFGiantsSeatingChart.com also features a map of the neighborhood. The website updates seating information before the beginning of every baseball league game. To learn more about the stadium and to have a look at the AT&T seating chart, visit www.sfgiantsseatingchart.com.



About AT&T Park Giants Stadium

AT&T Park Stadium has been the home ground of San Francisco Giants since the year 2000. The stadium was originally named as Pacific Bell Park. Following a corporate merger, the stadium name was changed to SBC Park. Since 2006, the stadium has been known by the name AT&T Park. AT&T Park has a seating capacity of 41,915. An additional 1500 fans can be accommodated by the stadium, during sold out games. However, these ticket holders are only provided with standing room only areas. AT&T Park is known to open the entry gates two hours before each game so that fans will have a chance to watch the teams’ practice. The ballpark also features ample parking facilities.



