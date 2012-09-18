At&t Starts Taking iPhone 5 Pre-orders, iPhone 4S and 4 Prices Drop

Oakland Gardens, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2012 -- The all new iPhone 5 is set to break records everywhere. Whether its Apple itself or any other network carrier that is going to sell iPhone 5. At&t started taking iPhone 5 pre-order and has seen an overwhelming number of orders the company had never witnessed before. They are calling it the most successful iPhone launch. On the other hand, Apple has sold 2 million iPhone 5 units in just 24 hours since the pre-orders began. As a result, they delayed the shipping dates of iPhone 5 by a week. At&t hasn't declared official number of iPhone 5 sold, yet.



Apple’s Senior Vice President, Philip Schiller who also introduced iPhone 5 last week at the Company’s event, said, “iPhone 5 pre-orders have shattered the previous record held by iPhone 4S and the customer response to iPhone 5 has been phenomenal,” He added, “iPhone 5 is the best iPhone yet, the most beautiful product we’ve ever made, and we hope customers love it as much as we do.”



iPhone 5, which was announced by Apple last wednesday is the latest in the series of iPhones, the last one was iPhone 4S. The iPhone 5 comes with a tons of new features and newly released iOS 6. A 4-inch Retina display, global 4G LTE coverage, an improved A6 processor and 1GB memory, and a new Lightning dock connector are some of the prominent features that will make the new iPhone 5 stand out from its competition. Apple is expected to sell 8 to 10 million units of iPhone 5 in september alone shattering all the records any smartphone company has ever witnessed.



In USA, iPhone 5 will be released on At&t, Sprint and Verizon. Sprint and Verizon are also taking pre-orders for iPhone 5. Those who are looking for an international unlocked iPhone 5, will have to wait till 21st September to buy in stores. Due to the increase in popularity of the new iPhone and also for marketing reasons, the prices of other iPhones have been dropped. At&t is now offering iPhone 4 8GB for $0.99 and iPhone 4S 16GB for $99 with a 2-year contract.



Those who wish to get their hands on the latest sensation by Apple, can pre-order iPhone 5 from At&t, Sprint and Verizon.



