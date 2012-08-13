ATT Uverse Coupon Code from Getcouponswinprizes Allows Subscribers to Receive $100 in Gift Cards

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2012 -- Getcouponswinprizes, a website that is dedicated to finding the best AT&T U-verse broadband and TV offers, recently announced that AT&T U-verse is offering $100 in gift cards to people who order one of the packages through the site.



The limited time offer is for those who select the U-family TV Internet Pro Double Play for $59.99 a month. Customers who are interested in using the ATT Uverse coupon code may click on a link on the Getcouponswinprizes website, http://getcouponswinprizes.com/; this will take them to another page where they can order the service, which features a HD-ready DVR with downstream speeds of up to 3.0 Mbps.



AT&T first launched its U-verse bundle back in 2008. The ongoing package offers IPTV, Internet, and digital home phone services with the latest in fiber optic technology.



As it explains on the Getcouponswinprizes website, one of the main features of AT&T U-verse is the utilization of Internet Protocol in order for data to be efficiently relayed over a totally private network and into the subscriber’s home receiver.



“The packets of data and information are then converted into signals which are shown onto a TV screen,” the article noted, adding that AT&T U-Verse subscribers can then watch television with numerous channels, browse the Internet, and receive or make calls through the home’s television set and control features via a remote control.



By finding and offering people the best U-verse promotional codes that are available, Getcouponswinprizes helps consumers save even more money on AT&T U-verse’s already low rates. The website is updated frequently with the latest codes, so people can rest assured that they are getting the best and most current deals.



Using the website is easy; people may visit at anytime and read about the newest AT&T U-verse coupon codes. The home page features information about the latest limited time offers. The website also features a lot of in-depth information and educational articles that help explain why the U-verse bundles are so advantageous.



For example, clicking on the “AT&T Uverse vs Comcast vs Verizon FIOS” tab will take readers to an article that compares and contrasts the bundled packages that are available from these three major companies. In addition, an “AT&T U-verse FAQ” section of the website is devoted to answering many of the common questions people have about the service.



About Getcouponswinprizes

Getcouponswinprizes is a coupon site dedicated AT&T U-Verse broadband and TV offers. Unlike other coupon sites, its sole focus is to find and deliver the best AT&T U-verse offers on the web. For more information, please visit http://getcouponswinprizes.com