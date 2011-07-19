MyReviewsNow In Affiliation with AT&T Wireless Announce Great Deals on Smartphones Online Only

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2011 -- AT&T Wireless has achieved a model that incorporates the best in smartphone technology and customer service, while offering a 30-day return policy and free shipping for online customers. MyReviewsNow is proud to showcase such a company which is dedicated to providing the latest and best in product along with affordable, flexible service plans covering the nation.



Among products, the Blackberry Pearl is the latest in a wave of phones that AT&T offers to their customers. Backed by the speed and efficiency of the nimble 3G network, the Pearl makes surfing and accessing all kinds of data effortless. Featuring a 26-key keyboard for quick typing, the Blackberry Pearl has established itself among professionals, as well as students, as a no-nonsense business tool.



Smartphone fans also have access to the coveted Blackberry Torch, available in pure white, sunset red or charcoal. This phone saw the debut of Blackberry’s newest touch system, featuring a high definition touch screen, as well as a keyboard. The Torch has also championed a new line of fast, versatile messaging. With the same 3G and WiFi capability as the Pearl, the Torch is surprisingly user-friendly, catering to all phone customers.



To round off just a few of the smartphones featured on AT&T’s website, the Blackberry Curve still impresses. With an HTML-supported web browser and instant email updates, the Curve merges the core functionality of the Torch and the Palm at an even smaller price.



AT&T knows that with today’s top phones comes the need for increasingly flexible and accommodating service plans. As such, the dozens of individual, family, go-phone and data plans available offer multiple options for different lifestyles. The nation plans, for example, provide unlimited night and weekend minutes, unlimited minutes to other AT&T users and rollover minutes. To help families stay connected, AT&T’s Family Nation plans offer the same benefits as the individual nation plans, while saving serious money at only $9.99 per line for up to 5 lines. For the less contractually obligated, the go-phone payment plan is contract free and costs only $2 on the days that the phone is used.



For current or prospective customers who shop online, AT&T offers a myriad of discounts on phones, plans and upgrades. A quick visit to their website will reveal discounts from $5 to more than $300 and free shipping. Discounts are also available on phones, such as the free refurbished Blackberry Pearl, which is only available online.



For More Information Regarding The Latest In Product Offerings And Service Plans, Visit AT&T Wireless Today!