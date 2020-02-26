Attach Documents to a Customer's Profile, Track and Organize Important Information Easily with QuickBooks Doc Center

Brandon, MB -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2020 -- Important business documents are held in a certain place. This contains a host of tools used to work alongside your documents that help add documents by browsing through a storage device or scanning them in directly. It also helps search for them and either remove or detach them.



The Doc Center is a one stop shop for all documents related to vendors, customers, employees and other transactions, available at no additional cost to users of the Desktop edition of QuickBooks 2012 or later.



The feature is available at no additional cost in recent versions and is by far the most underutilized document management systems available to small business owners.



The Doc center allows one to attach documents to anything as long as it has a paperclip icon. "You cannot, however, attach documents to sales representatives, customer messages, payment methods, or shipping methods. There is no limit on the number of attachments per transaction," John Rocha of E-Tech said.



Electronic files that pertain to specific transaction or a specific customer, vendor, or employee, a file can be attached to that transaction or party. Retrieving them can be done by bringing up that transaction or party.



Every data entry page in QuickBooks has an "Attach" or "Attach File" icon with a paper clip. With a saved transaction open, click this icon and either browse to the file or drag it into the pop-up window.



To view an attached file, click the same icon and double-click the required file.



Among the types of files the Attached Documents feature can handle are PDFs, Excel files, Word files, Notepad files, JPGs and other images, sound files, and more.



The Document Center is ergonomic and friendly yet certain issues crop up time and again that stop this tool from functioning at its fullest. Common errors include missing attached documents after changing a file name or location.



E-Tech's team of committed in-house engineers assist with all your QuickBooks document center related issues. For more information, visit https://e-tech.ca/QuickBooks-Document-Center-Errors-and-Repair.aspx



