Attache Trading FZE Supplies Mineral and Chemical Products in Global Market

Dubai, UAE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2020 -- In the year 2014, seasoned professionals founded Attache Trading FZE to leverage the knowledge and experience of Central Asian markets. Their objective was to establish trade connections between the Central Asian market and the global market. The company was established in one of the largest free zones in the world - Jebel Ali Free Zone, to be part of a business community with more than 7000 companies inclusive of 100 of the Fortune 500. The company is positioned to supply consumer products to Turkmenistan as well as export locally manufactured items from Turkmenistan to the rest of the world.



"Our over five years of experience, knowledge, professional team support, and quality material permit us to offer our clients the best of the best in this industry. These also enable us to bring in a new range of products for clients while keeping in mind their requirements and preference," said the company spokesperson. "Customers who want to avail the best quality products, then they should get in touch with us. Since the firm deals only in high-quality products, clients have nothing to worry about."



As one of the top leading mineral suppliers fromTurkmenistan, Attache Trading FZE deals with top-notch chemical and mineral supplies. With five years of rich knowledge and experience, they can proudly acclaim themselves as the most trusted exporters and suppliers of quality chemical and mineral-related products in the global market. The service provider is offering a one-stop-shop for clients intending to buy iodine and potassium iodide products. They guarantee their clients that no compromises are made with the quality as they try to maintain the set standard by their clients.



"We have our team for handling the loading, pre-shipment inspection of petroleum products like polypropylene, polyethylene, and bitumen. Since our inception about six years ago, we have gained a reputation as a trusted supplier of petroleum products from Turkmenistan," commented the company spokesperson. "We provide comprehensive logistical solutions for product testing and selection, export customs clearance, and export logistics via rail, vessels, and trucks. Therefore, customers can rely on us to navigate the complexities of exporting petroleum products from Turkmenstan refinery to any other part of the world."



Clients wondering where to buy bischofite mineral can rely on Attache Trading FZE. The mineral is widely used in the national economy, medicine, and construction. It is used in the production of artificial stones in petroleum production- for the preparation of cement and hardening mixtures in the chemical industry – for the production of magnesium compounds of high purity.



About Attache Trading FZE

Attache Trading FZE has invested in extensive research, which makes them one of the best companies in the country. Its staff consists of some of the most skilled salespeople in the region with passion and drive for helping their customers get top quality products and services. Prospective clients looking to buy iodine at a reasonable price can rely on Attache Trading FZE. The firm agents are available round the clock to respond to all customer inquirers in the shortest time possible.