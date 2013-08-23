Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- HR software developer Halfpricesoft.com updated ezTimesheet attendance tracker. This new edition allows business owners to review, modify and keep track of employees time easily and less expensively than ever before. With the new import and export feature, employees can even work from home and still be paid on time with this innovative time tracker.



“Hiring employees for short term contracts or as a regular employee is no longer a headache for small to midsize business owners who want to process timesheets in house.” Halfpricesoft.com founder, Dr. Ge says



This time clock software is compatible with Windows 8, 7, Vista, 2003 and XP. Halfpricesoft.com developers are encouraging employers and HR manager to download this new version and try it free from http://www.halfpricesoft.com/time-tracking-time-sheet-download.asp with no obligation.



ezTimeSheet has an amazing array of features that make time-tracking and payroll tasks simple and easy, including:



- Easy-to-use graphical interface that allows employees to punch in and punch out via computer

- Automatic time tracking that automatically calculates gross payroll figures

- Automatic check for duplicate and overlapping time entries

- Administrator can enter and edit time data when necessary

- Administrator can add notes to individual time entries

- Flexible report features that are easy to use

- Export report data to Excel, PDF or image formats for analysis and sharing

- Export payment data to .CSv file for use with other software

- Separate password protection for administrator and employees

- Equipped for network access

- Backup feature to protect database



Like all software titles from Halfpricesoft.com, ezTimeSheet is incredibly easy to use and doesn’t require a background in accounting or computers, making it especially attractive for use with mobile employees. Despite its extreme usability, ezTimeSheet delivers great diversity in features to meet the needs of today’s business environment.



To make ezTimeSheet software available for any size business, Halfpricesoft.com give buyers a new way to get products at $0 by partnering with TrialPay, the leader in alternative online payments. Buyers can now get 5-user version time tracker software for at $0 when they try or buy an offer from one of TrialPay 2,000 blue-chip advertisers.



Business owners, who hate to track employee attendance manually and get overwhelmed by accounting and payroll headaches, can learn more about ezTimeSheet software at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/time-sheet-tracking-software.asp



About halfpricesoft.com

Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting and exceeding the software needs of small businesses around the world with its payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2/1099 software and barcode generating software. It continues to grow in the philosophy that small business owners deserve affordable, user friendly, and totally risk-free software.