Attention All Treehuggers: Amazon.com Is Now Selling Green2 Tree Free Copy Paper

Boca Raton, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2013 -- Deforestation has become a major problem which results in global warming. Trees are cut down in large numbers for the purpose of manufacturing paper and related products. Tree free copy paper is sold by True Green Enterprises with the help of Amazon. This product is considered revolutionary as it is made of 100% sugar cane and bamboo grass. The Manufacturer assures that no trees were harmed for the production of the Green2 tree free copy paper. Customers can purchase this product from the website amazon.com. All tree free paper products are made available to consumers at affordable prices.



Amazon.com website offers a case of ‘Green2 Tree Free Copy Paper’ at a price of $89.99 with free shipping. True Green also offers other office products that are tree free like napkins, paper towels, bath tissue, stationery supplies, envelopes and much more. All tree-free paper products are made with premium quality. In fact, the copy paper has a lower jam rate campared to 100% recycled paper, as reported by consumer testimonials. These paper products can be used in both businesses and for household purposes.



Customers can choose to use tree free copy paper while helping the fight against deforestation.



The website of True Green says, “We believe that people want to make a difference. The best way to do that is to think about the environment and how we can protect it for generations to come”. Companies with "Sustainability Action Plans" can utilize tree free copy paper as proof of business efficiency.



Amazon.com has furnished the detailed product specifications here: http://www.amazon.com/Green2-Paper-Bright-Sheet-Reams/dp/B00EOSFPVS. Buyers can place their orders online. Customers may also order many of the other tree free paper products and get free super saver shipping. Amazon's website features the product, ‘Green2 Tree Free Copy Paper, 8.5 x 11, 20 Lb, 94 Bright, 400 Sheet Ream, Case of 10 Reams'. The product detail shows that the tree free copy paper is made from bamboo pulp, virgin sugarcane, and is whitened with a process of chorine free bleaching.



To get more information about Green2 tree free copy paper, visit http://truegreen2.com/wp/treeless-copy-paper/



To get more information about tree free copy paper and the Green2 tree free paper products online purchase, visit Amazon.com



About True Green Enterprises Inc

True Green Enterprises INC. has a mission to produce environment friendly products at competitive prices. This company focuses on utilizing alternative resources for the production of better paper products. Innovative ideas of Truegreen resulted in the use of renewable resources. This company is committed to retain natural resources in order to create a sustainable future for coming generations.



Media Contact

True Green Enterprises INC

Address: 299 W. Camino Gardens

Blvd #302, Boca Raton

FL 33432

Tel: 877-220-Green

Fax: 877-230-Green

URL: http://truegreen2.com/wp/