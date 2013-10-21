Attention: AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) Faces Investor Investigation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- An investigation for investors who purchased NASDAQ:AMAG shares was announced concerning possible violations of Federal Securities Laws by AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



If you are a current long-term investor in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG), you have certain options and you should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.



On December 21, 2012, AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (the "FDA") a supplemental New Drug Application (the "sNDA") under section 505(b) of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act for Feraheme (ferumoxytol) Injection, 510 mg.



On May 21, 2013, AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc announced that it has been made aware by Takeda Pharma AG, the exclusive product distributor of ferumoxytol in Switzerland, that it is recalling one specific batch of Rienso® (ferumoxytol) from the Swiss market.



On September 23, 2013, the Company received a notification from the FDA stating that, as part of its ongoing review of the Company's sNDA, the FDA has identified deficiencies that preclude discussion of labeling and postmarketing requirements/commitments by September 23, 2013, a target date previously communicated by the FDA in a letter dated March 5, 2013. On September 25, 2013 AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc announced in an Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filing, information regarding the FDA notification received on September 23, 2013.



Shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc declined from $26.87 per share on September 24, 2013, to $19.05 per share on Oct. 15, 2013.



Those who purchased shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com