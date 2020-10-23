Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2020 -- The Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.



Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) is a psychological condition thought to affect approximately 3-7% of school-aged children in the United States. It is characterized by deficits in hyperactivity, impulsivity and inattention, which present over a range of clinical features. Research has shown that boys are three times more likely to receive a diagnosis of ADHD than girls. While girls symptoms are often subtle and therefore harder to identify, but this difference is also thought to be due to poor use of diagnostic criteria and the expectation that boys are more likely to have ADHD. As it is diagnosed in childhood, and symptoms may improve with time, the prevalence is higher in children than adults.



Top Companies in the Global Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Market: Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Shire Plc) and others.



Takeda accentuates the positives for adult ADHD patients in new 'V is for Vyvanse' campaign



Sep 17, 2020: Think the organizing fad with its attention to detail isn't for people with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder? Takeda Pharmaceuticals wants to prove that wrong with a new branded DTC campaign. Its new "V is for Vyvanse" campaign shows what adults with ADHD can achieve, such as focusing well enough to organize clothes by color. Playing on the acronym aspect of ADHD, the effort uses letters of the alphabet to describe symptom control in a positive fashion. With simple visuals and upbeat music, the ads invite people to "Rethink ADHD." Videos on Facebook and Instagram show how Vyvanse helps with core ADHD symptoms. For instance, inattention is addressed with "F is for better focused" with a rainbow organizer. Impulsivity is countered by "I for less impulsive," which shows a man calmly and thoughtfully setting a table for dinner.

The campaign is rooted in Takeda research with 1,200 patients. That work yielded a key insight—that people with ADHD shut down or disengage when they're reminded how the condition affects their lives, said Kristie Whitehouse, Takeda's director of consumer marketing for its neurodevelopment franchise, in an email interview.



ADHD is a complex neurological disorder which creates difficulty for a person in paying attention and in controlling their behavior. The symptoms of ADHD might vary from person to person, but the most common symptoms include restlessness, difficulty in paying attention, hyperactivity, frequent mood swings and difficulty in coping with stress. A person diagnosed with ADHD can suffer from the hyperactive-type, inattentive type or the combined type attention deficit disorder. The most common factors which cause the attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder in people include exposure to environmental toxins such as high levels of lead at a young age, low birth weight, genes, brain injuries, etc. ADHD can be treated with the use of medication, therapy, education and training or a combination of these treatments.



ADHD has been segmented on the basis of medication type, therapy, age group and distribution channel. The two major kinds of medication for the treatment of ADHD are stimulants and non-stimulants. Various kinds of therapies for ADHD include behavior therapy, cognitive behavioral therapy, interpersonal therapy and family therapy. On the basis of age group, ADHD has been segmented into pediatric, adolescent and adult and the major distribution channels for ADHD are retail pharmacy and hospital pharmacy. The global attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2019-2023). The market is expected to be driven by various growth enhancing factors such as rising healthcare expenditure, excessive use of smartphones, increasing investments in mental health technology, growing impact of social media, etc. Some of the major challenges faced by the market are misuse of drugs used in the treatment of ADHD and high cost of ADHD treatment.



The research study evaluates the overall size of the market, by making use of a bottom-up approach, wherein data for different industry verticals, and end-user industries and its applications across various product types have been recorded and predicted during the forecast period. These segments and sub-segments have been documented from the industry specialists and professionals, as well as company representatives, and are outwardly validated by analyzing previous years' data of these segments and sub-segments for getting an accurate and complete market size.



