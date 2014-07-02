Attention-Grabbing Book: "The Board" Indiegogo Push Will Fund Publication of Cautionary Case Study

Barcelona, Spain -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2014 -- The Arts bring rewarding cultural experiences to the masses. They give the chance to share their extraordinary gifts with the world to talented and creative individuals in the fields of music, theatre, dance and more. The Arts also provide enjoyment and they enrich the quality of people's lives over generations and play a key role in education. But there is so much that takes place behind the velvet rope and beyond the pleated curtain because the Arts are also a business. If right actions aren't taken at critical junctures, that business can fall into decay and disappear depriving the community of a valuable resource, source of tax revenue and employer, as was the case with the symphony orchestra which is the subject of this case study. Author of “The Board,” Kevin Wood, has over 35 years’ experience in the Arts and Cultural Management arena, including work with large record companies such as Sony and BMG. He has also lent his expertise to cultural organizations worldwide.



In addition to focusing attention on the elements of arts management that can and have gone wrong, Wood is seeking to provide a set of guiding principles that can ensure sound and ethical governance of arts and other organizations, especially at the board of director level. Wood emphasizes that people holding higher roles in the arts are charged with stewardship and the mandate to ethically control how the funds, employees and other collateral are managed so that the public trust is safeguarded.



As the audio and print book will detail, corrupt behaviour, greed, lies, deception and lack of responsibility have dashed hopes, produced dis-trust, ushered in tragedy and damaged the reputation of the arts in many communities.



The success of the campaign will help to ensure that the early signs of decay in arts organizations can be recognized, and save many who have dedicated their lives and careers to this profession from experiencing unemployment, financial hardship and a ruined career. By providing a study in ethical behaviour, Wood is hoping that many who head arts institutions and sit on their boards as well as musicians and the public will be motivated follow high standards and work ethically for their institution.



Crowdfunding

In support of its Crowdfunding campaign, Kevin Wood is committed to:

- Going to production with the case study plus audio book

- Making the 220 page book available in print format

- Disseminating this case study to help young arts management professionals and others

- Providing all promised perks to reward supporters of the campaign



Crowdsourcing

The Indiegogo campaign’s initial goal of €5,000 is currently active and runs for 41 more days. Full details about the Indiegogo campaign including sponsorship and involvement levels can be found at: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/the-board-a-case-study-of-ethics-and-mismanagement-in-the-arts.



Media Contact

Kevin Wood

+34 93 666 00 53

[woodkevin85@gmail.com]