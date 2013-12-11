Attention: Investor Investigation of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Announced

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors who purchased NASDAQ:OSIS shares, was announced concerning potential violations of Federal Securities Laws by OSI Systems, Inc.



Investors who purchased shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) have certain options anu should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain statements regarding OSI Systems’ business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



On December 9, 2013, OSI Systems, Inc. announced that its security division, Rapiscan Systems, provided an update on the delivery order recently terminated by the U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA).



Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) declined from $77.29 per share on November 29, 2013, to $40.17 per share on December 9, 2013.



On December 10, 2013, NASDAQ:OSIS shares closed at $48.91 per share.



Those who purchased shares of OSI Systems, Inc. have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com