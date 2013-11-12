Attention Investors in NASDAQ: GCVRZ Shares: Investigation over Potential Securities Laws Violations

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of Sanofi (NASDAQ: GCVRZ) shares over potential securities laws violations in connection certain financial statements was announced.



Investors who purchased shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ: GCVRZ) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Sanofi (NASDAQ: GCVRZ) concerning whether a series of statements were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



NASDAQ: GCVRZ shares grew from $1.09 per share in late 2011 to $2.04 per share on October 7, 2013.



Then on November 8, 2013, Food and Drug Administration (FDA) staff said in a report prepared ahead of a Nov. 13 advisory panel that “multiple serious and potentially fatal safety issues have been reported in patients treated with alemtuzumab for multiple sclerosis(“MS”). The report said that “because of the serious and potentially fatal safety issues, unless alemtuzumab shows substantial clinical benefit, this reviewer recommends that FDA not approve Genzyme’s application to market alemtuzumab for relapsing forms of MS.”



NASDAQ:BCVRZ shares dropped from $2.05 per share on November 7, 2013 to $0.60 per share on November 8, 2013.



Those who purchased shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ: GCVRZ), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Jacob Rosenfeld

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com