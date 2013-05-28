Attention: Investors in NASDAQ:LPLA Shares Should Contact the Shareholders Foundation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors, who purchased NASDAQ:LPLA shares, was announced concerning whether LPL Financial Holdings Inc potentially violated securities laws in connection certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements regarding LPL Financial Holdings’ business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



In December 2012, Massachusetts securities regulators filed a lawsuit against LPL Financial Holdings Inc in connection with its business practices regarding its sales of non-traded real estate investment trusts. In February 2013 the lawsuit settled. LPL Financial Holdings Inc is required to permit Massachusetts residents to return their non-traded real estate investment trusts to LPL Financial Holdings Inc at the original purchase price.



Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc closed on May 24, 2012, at $36.64 per share.



Those who purchased shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



