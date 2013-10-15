Attention Investors in NYSE:USNA Shares: USANA Health Sciences, Inc. Under Investigation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2013 -- The Shareholders Foundation announces that an investigation on behalf of investors in NYSE:USNA shares concerning over potential violations of Federal Securities Laws by USANA Health Sciences, Inc.



Investors who purchased shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses concerns whether a series of statements by USANA Health Sciences, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



On July 23, 2013, USANA Health Sciences, Inc. disclosed that the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) is conducting an investigation, which appears to involve possible issues regarding trading in the Company’s stock during late 2012 by certain of the Company's directors, including the Chairman.



Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. declined from over $87 per share on July 22, 2013 to $72.93 per share on July 24, 2013.



On October 11, 2013, NYSE:USNA shares closed at $84.76 per share.



Those who purchased shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com