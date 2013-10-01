ATTENTION Investors in NYSE:VCRA Shares: Investigation of Vocera Communications Inc

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in shares of Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) was announced concerning whether certain certain Vocera Communications directors and officers breached their fiduciary duties over certain statements in connection with the Company's initial public offering on March 28, 2012.



Investors who are current long term investors in Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for current long term investors in Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Vocera Communications Inc over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NYSE:VCRA stocks concerns whether certain Vocera Communications officers and directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



According to that complaint filed in the U.S. Northern District of California the plaintiff alleges that Vocera Communications Inc violated the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. More specifically, the plaintiff alleges that Vocera Communications Inc failed to disclose the severity of the negative impact that healthcare reform and federal budget sequestration were having on sales of the Company's communication products to hospitals.



On May 2, 2013, Vocera Communications Inc reported its first quarter 2013 results. Vocera Communications Inc said that its revenue for the quarter was $22.4 million, a decrease of 3.1% compared to $23.1 million in the first quarter of 2012.Furthermore, Vocera Communications Inc said that Non-GAAP net loss was $1.6 million for the first quarter of 2013, which compares to non-GAAP net income of $1.4 million for the first quarter of 2012. Vocera Communications Inc also lowered its Full Year 2013 revenue guidance.



Shares of Vocera Communications Inc declined from $19.81 on May 2, 2013, to $12.045 per share on May 3, 2013.



Those who purchased shares of Vocera Communications Inc have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com