Attention Investors Who Hold NASDAQ:IPXL Shares: Investigation of Impax Laboratories Inc

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors, who purchased shares of Impax Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:IPXL) and currently hold any of those IPXL shares, is ongoing concerning whether certain directors and officers of Impax Laboratories breached their fiduciary duties.



Investors who are current long term stockholders in Impax Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:IPXL) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether the Board of Directors of Impax Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:IPXL) in violation of its fiduciary duties, allowed Impax Laboratories Inc to be harmed by failing to maintain proper Good Manufacturing Practices at the Company's Hayward, California facility during 2011 and 2013.



Impax Laboratories received a warning letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA"), dated May 31, 2011, related to an inspection of its Hayward, California facility, which cited problems in deviation from current Good Manufacturing Practices



On March 04, 2013, Impax Laboratories, Inc announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) completed its re-inspection of the Company’s Hayward manufacturing facility in connection with the previously disclosed Form 483 issued in March 2012. I mpax Laboratories Inc said that at the conclusion of this inspection, the FDA issued a new Form 483 with twelve (12) observations, three (3) of which are designated as repeat observations from inspections that occurred prior to the Warning Letter.



Impax Laboratories’ stock traded as high as $27.02 per share in October 2012 and declined to as low as $14.53 per share in March 2013.



On July 15, 2013, NASDAQ:IPXL shares closed at $20.12 per share.



