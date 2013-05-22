Attention Investors Who Hold NASDAQ:WBSN: Investigation of Websense Inc. Takeover

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors, who currently hold shares of Websense Inc. (NASDAQ:WBSN) was announced concerning whether the offer by Vista Equity Partners to acquire Websense Inc. for $24.75 per NASDAQ:WBSN share and the takeover process are unfair to investors in NASDAQ:WBSN shares.



Investors who purchased shares of Websense Inc. (NASDAQ:WBSN) prior to May 20, 2013, and currently hold any of those NASDAQ:WBSN shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain officers and directors of Websense Inc. breached their fiduciary duties owed to NASDAQ:WBSN investors in connection with the proposed acquisition.



On May 20, 2013, Websense, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBSN) announced that it has entered into an agreement to be acquired by Vista Equity Partners. Under the terms of the agreement, Websense stockholders will receive $24.75 in cash for each share of Websense common stock they hold.



However, given that shares of Websense Inc. grew from under $10 in 2009 to as high as $27.82 per share in July 2012, the investigation a law firm concerns whether the offer is too low for NASDAQ:WBSN stockholders.



In addition, the investigation focuses on whether the Websense Board of Directors undertook an adequate sales process, adequately shopped the company before entering into the transaction, maximized shareholder value by negotiating the best price, and acted in the shareholders' best interests in connection with the proposed sale.



Websense Inc. (NASDAQ:WBSN) reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $313.71 million in 2009 to $364.18 million in 2011 and its Net Loss of $10.70 million turned to a Net Income of $30.99 million in 2011.



On May 21, 2013, NASDAQ:WBSN shares closed at $24.93 per share.



Those who are current investors in Websense Inc. (NASDAQ:WBSN), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



