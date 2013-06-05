Attention Investors Who Hold NYSE:STI Shares: Investigation of SunTrust Banks, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors, who continuously held shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for several years, was announced concerning whether certain SunTrust Banks officers and directors possibly breached their fiduciary duties in connection with certain statements.



Investors who are current long-term stockholders in shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain SunTrust Banks officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders by, among other things, failing to implement adequate internal controls.



In September 2011, SunTrust Banks and several current and former executives and members of the Board were named in a shareholder derivative action filed in State Court and in December 2011, SunTrust Banks and several current and former executives and members of the Board were named as defendants in a separate shareholder derivative action filed in U.S. District Court. The plaintiffs these lawsuits alleged mismanagement of, and misrepresentations about, the Company's exposure to loan losses and the residential real estate market leading up to and during the recent real estate and credit market crises.



SunTrust Banks, Inc. reported that its annual Net Income rose from $189.00 million in 2010 to over $1.95 billion in 2012.



Shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) closed on June 4, 2013, at $32.02 per share.



