Attention Investors Who Purchased NASDAQ:CSII Shares: Investigation of Cardiovascular Systems Inc

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors, who purchased shares of Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) in 2011 or earlier and currently hold any of those NASDAQ:CSII shares, is ongoing concerning potential securities laws violations by Cardiovascular Systems Inc and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) concerning whether a series of statements by Cardiovascular Systems regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Cardiovascular Systems Inc reported that its Total Revenue rose from $78.78 million for the 12 months period that ended on June 30, 2011 to $82.49 million for the 12 months period that ended on June 30, 2012 and that its respective Net Loss increased from $11.12 million to $16.79 million.



In April 2013 an article was published that said the U.S. attorney's office for the Eastern District of New York issued subpoenas requesting information from three companies, including Cardiovascular Systems.



On July 22, 2013, Shares of Cardiovascular Systems Inc closed at $21.35 per share.



Those who purchased shares of Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com