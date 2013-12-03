ATTENTION Investors Who Purchased YRC Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) Between April 2008 and April 2009

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/03/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors who purchased shares of YRC Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) between April 24, 2008 and April 23, 2009 and sold any of those shares between April 24, 2009 and November 2, 2009, was announced.



If you purchased shares of YRC Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) between April 24, 2008 and April 23, 2009 and sold any of those shares between April 24, 2009 and November 2, 2009, you have certain options and you should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



YRC Worldwide, Inc. currently faces a lawsuit over alleged securities laws violations. In 2011 an investor in shares of YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) filed a lawsuit in the United States District Court for the District of Kansas alleging YRC Worldwide Inc violated Federal Securities Laws. The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) securities between April 24, 2008 and November 2, 2009 that YRC Worldwide Inc and certain of its officers and directors violated the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 by failing to disclose between April 24, 2008 and November 2, 2009 material adverse facts about YRC Worldwide’s true financial condition, business and prospects. Specifically, the plaintiff claims that defendants’ statements were materially false and misleading because they misrepresented and overstated the financial condition of YRC Worldwide Inc and had the intended effect of causing YRCW shares to trade at artificially inflated levels between April 24, 2008 and November 2, 2009 reaching a high of over $20 per share during August 2008.



Shares of YRC Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) closed on December 2, 2013 at $9.58 per share.



Those who purchased shares of YRC Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) between April 24, 2008 and April 23, 2009 and sold any of those shares between April 24, 2009 and November 2, 2009, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com