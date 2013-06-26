Attention: Long-Term Investors in Digital Generation Inc (NASDAQ:DGIT) Shares

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors, who currently hold NASDAQ:DGIT shares, was announced concerning whether certain directors and officers of Digital Generation Inc breached their fiduciary duties in connection with certain statements made between June 20, 2011 and February 19, 2013 .



Investors who purchased shares of Digital Generation Inc (NASDAQ:DGIT) in 2011 or earlier and currently hold any of those NASDAQ:DGIT shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Digital Generation officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders by, among other things, failing to implement adequate internal controls.



On November 8, 2012, Digital Generation Inc reported that for the quarter ending September 30, 2012, an impairment charge of over $208 million was taken against the online media assets it had just recently acquired: Media Mind, Inc., Eye Wonder and Peer 39.



On Feb. 19, 2013, Digital Generation Inc announced the results of the review of its strategic alternatives by a Special Committee of its Board of Directors. Digital Generation Inc said that since August 2012, the Special Committee has explored numerous strategic alternatives available to the Company, including a sale of all or parts of the business, a spin-off and split-off of parts of the business, capital structure alternatives, and potential merger combinations. Digital Generation Inc said that none of the parties contacted by the Special Committee presented a definitive transaction for final approval by the Special Committee.



NASDAQ:DGIT shares declined from over $12 in September 2012 to as low as $5.86 per share in April 2013.



A lawsuit was filed in May 2013 against Digital Generation Inc over alleged securities laws violations in connection with certain allegedly false and misleading statements that were made between between June 20, 2011 and February 19, 2013.



In May NASDAQ:DGIT share regained some value and reached $7.68 per share.



On June 25, 2013, NASDAQ:DGIT shares closed at $6.96 per share, which is less than its current 52 week High.



Those who are current long term stockholders in Digital Generation Inc (NASDAQ:DGIT) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com